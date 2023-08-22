Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 21, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.63 22.13
2-Week 21.76 22.26
1-Month 22.00 22.50
3-Month 22.91 23.16
6-Month 22.93 23.18
9-Month 22.93 23.43
1-Year 22.94 23.44
==========================
Data source: SBP
