Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office here Sunday commenting on the Jaranwala incident said that the wheels of justice have been set in motion

In response to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, on 16 August 2023, Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We reiterate what we have said earlier. The Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident that has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan.

PM says ‘gutted’ by violence

The incident has been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s leadership and the entire Pakistani society. Such intolerant and violent acts are unacceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.

