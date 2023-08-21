BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Biden considers meeting Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman at G20

Reuters Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 03:53pm
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP

U.S President Joe Biden is considering meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of next month’s G20 summit in India’s New Delhi, Axios reported on Monday citing four sources.

China denies reports it obstructed G20 climate discussions

A meeting between the two leaders could give a push to the talks the White House has been holding with the Saudi government for a deal which includes US security guarantees for Riyadh, and a normalisation agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Axios said.

Israel Saudi Arabia G20 Mohammed bin Salman New Delhi Riyadh US president Joe Biden

