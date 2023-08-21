Biden considers meeting Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman at G20

U.S President Joe Biden is considering meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of next month’s G20 summit in India’s New Delhi, Axios reported on Monday citing four sources.

A meeting between the two leaders could give a push to the talks the White House has been holding with the Saudi government for a deal which includes US security guarantees for Riyadh, and a normalisation agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Axios said.