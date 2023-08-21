BAFL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-7.19%)
BIPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
DGKC 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HBL 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.43%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.65%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
MLCF 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
OGDC 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 92.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.1%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.2%)
SSGC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TPLP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
TRG 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.01%)
UNITY 25.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By -67.7 (-1.39%)
BR30 17,041 Decreased By -244.9 (-1.42%)
KSE100 47,842 Decreased By -376.1 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,948 Decreased By -182.4 (-1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen rising on elevated US peers

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 10:40am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher in early session on Monday, as US yields continue to remain elevated.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.22%-7.26% range, after ending the previous session at 7.2172%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

“US yields have again moved higher, with the benchmark comfortably above the 4.25% mark, and local bond should follow suit,” the trader said. “With lack of any major local triggers, we expect Indian bonds to closely track Treasuries for the week.”

US yields continue to remain higher as traders are adjusting for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer as economic data remains solid, amid the central bank’s focus on bringing inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in around 110 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, down from around 140 bps a few weeks ago.

The Fed has raised rates by 525 bps since March 2022 to 5.25%-5.50% range.

The 10-year US yield was three bps higher for the day at 4.28%, after having risen an aggregate of 43 bps in last five weeks.

Sentiment also weakened after India’s July retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% from 4.87% in the previous month.

India bond yields seen little changed with focus on debt supply

However, market participants believe inflation may ease in the coming months and the central bank may refrain from hiking rates again.

Ashhish Vaidya, managing director and head of treasury and markets at DBS Bank India, expects the benchmark bond yield to not rise much beyond 7.25%, and the bond yield curve to steepen over the medium term as elevated inflation will fall back within the central bank’s comfort zone in a few months.

Indian government bonds DBS Bank India

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields seen rising on elevated US peers

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Read more stories