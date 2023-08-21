BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP leader Sharjeel criticises President

Press Release Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

KARACHI: Former Minister for Information and leader of the People’s Party Sharjeel Inam Memon has allegded that President Arif Alvi demonstrated that he prioritized the Tiger Force over Pakistan.

During a conversation with the media at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) Sharjeel Inam Memon questioned why Arif Alvi has revealed stance about the two bills now. He viewed Alvi’s action as a profound conspiracy against Pakistan.

Memon alleged that Arif Alvi’s historical role had been contentious, and his recent actions only reinforced that perception. He stated that due to a corruption case, Imran Khan is currently in jail, and the president intends to take all possible measures to provide him with some form of relief.

He also emphasized that the elections will proceed as scheduled to ensure that democracy in the country continues on the correct path. He believed that each political party has a role to play in this process.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his sorrow over the Jaranwala incident, describing it as a tragic event. He believed that this incident was a well-orchestrated plot against Pakistan. He conveyed the People’s Party’s support to the Christian community and assured minorities that the party stands united with them.

He emphasized that certain malicious actors often manipulate religion for their own agendas. He reiterated that their faith promotes love, unity, and brotherhood.

Memon emphasized that the People’s Party maintains close ties with national institutions and is committed to fostering unity among all. He highlighted that the People’s Party is unique in its goal to unite people. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also asserted that Pakistan is a nation for everyone.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP strongly advocates for timely elections. He expressed confidence in the PPP’s significant support in Sindh and hinted at a surprising outcome in Southern Punjab, the PPP will sweep across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Sharjeel Inam Memon President Dr Arif Alvi PPP leader

Comments

1000 characters

PPP leader Sharjeel criticises President

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Read more stories