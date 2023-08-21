BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Aug 21, 2023
Opinion

Political turmoil to bear an economic cost

Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

How ironic it is that the arrival of caretaker setup in the country has not ended the political instability; it has in fact added to political impasse or confusion, so to speak.

Consider: the remark of information minister Murtuza Solangi after the maiden federal cabinet meeting the other day that ‘holding elections in the country is the responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan’ says it all.

In other words, the caretaker setup doesn’t want to commit itself to the dates of general elections and the birth of a new parliament as a result of these elections. It is said and widely believed that the job or the task of a caretaker government is to “ensure neutrality of the government overseeing elections and reduce the scope for abuse or misuse of power and state resources in election campaigns”.

The passage of the 18th constitutional amendment in 2010 added to the stature of interim governments in a meaningful way. It is interesting to note that the caretaker governments of Punjab and KPK already owe to the ECP for their stay in power beyond constitutionally-mandated 90-day period.

The apex court may not be of any help in view of the fact that the ECP refused to act in accordance with the order of apex court as it did not conduct by-elections in Punjab on May 14 2023. An identical situation characterized by confusion and uncertainly with regard to general elections is likely to emerge in the country in coming weeks and months.

The caretakers must not lose sight of the fact that political turmoil in the country will surely bear an economic cost.

Husain Sarwar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections ECP Political turmoil Caretaker setup political instability

