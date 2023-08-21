Pak delegation calls on Chinese leaders in Urumqi

ISLAMABAD: Professor Ahsan Iqbal, former Federal Minister called on Ma Xingrui, Member of Polit Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Xinjiang Uyghurs Autonomous Regional Committee, Sunday in Urumqi.

He was accompanied by Senator Mahmood-ul-Hassan and other officials of the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing. The Chinese side included ErkinTuniyas, Governor of Xinjiang,. Chen Weijun, Executive Vice-Chairman of the People’s Government of Xinjiang, KaysarAbdukerin, Vice Chairman of the People’s Government of Xinjiang and other high-ranking officials from Xinjiang.

Warmly welcoming the Pakistani side, Party Secretary Ma Xingrui remarked that both the countries have withstood the vicissitudes of times, despite global political landscape. He conveyed President Xi Jinping’s strong commitment to further solidify Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership in diverse fields.

Ma lauded tireless efforts and statesmanship of Professor Ahsan Iqbal regarding development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He also welcomed Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan and appreciated the well-organised Mango Festival and the great taste of Pakistani mangoes. He assured his support for such events in future.

Ma remarked that President Xi Jinping has desired to make CPEC as an “exemplary” Project of BRI, with Xinjiang playing a central role for regional and economic development. In that context, he shared his vision to connect Xinjiang with Gilgit-Baltistan and Gwadar regions through the development of road and railway network. The Party Secretary reaffirmed his Government’s strong commitment to fully realize the potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar through further liberalisation and opening of border markets.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal congratulated the senior leadership of Xinjiang on the successful hosting of the China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo-2023 in Urumqi. He praised the CPC leadership for achieving significant industrial growth and economic development and addressing terrorism and extremism in Xinjiang. Remarking that Xinjiang is strategically located on the map of world, Professor Iqbal termed Xinjiang as a “gateway” to Pakistan and proposed to establish a Border Market across Khunjrab Pass to promote trade, development and investment across both countries.

While recalling all weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two “iron brothers” he also proposed to establish a dedicated Joint Working Group on the promotion of developmental activities between GB and Xinjiang, under the framework of CPEC. Highlighting the importance of CPEC, Professor Iqbal termed the Project “strategic” and emphasized on the importance of working together for the completion of the second phase of the high-quality development of CPEC.

Senator Mahmood-ul-Hassan proposed to streamline custom clearance procedures at Tashgurkan and Urumqui airport to facilitate trade and commercial activities. He highlighted the need to further promote cooperation in the fields of agriculture and livestock, while transferring seeding, breeding and farming technologies to Pakistan. Emphasizing the importance of enhancing trade and investment cooperation, he invited Chinese enterprises from Xinjiang region to participate in the Pakistan-Xinjiang Trade and Investment Conference in Pakistan.

