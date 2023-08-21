Prices of kitchen items soar in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, including vegetables, sugar, cooking oil/ ghee, live chicken/ meat, flour and pulses have increased manifold in the retail market, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Upward trend in prices of almost daily use items was witnessed after the recent unprecedented hike in fuel prices.

Sugar price further increased as available at Rs160/ kilo against the price of Rs150/kilo in the retail market, the survey said.

Similarly, the price of live chicken/ meat prices went up in the retail market as available at Rs415/kilo which was selling at Rs410/ kilo in the previous week.

However, the survey said the price of farm eggs also increased in the open market, available at Rs300/dozen against Rs240/dozen in the previous week.

Beef was available at Rs700-800 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilo in the retail market.

On the other hand, the flour prices remained unchanged in the local as well as wholesale market.

A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market.

The survey noticed the price of almost all veggies have increased sharply in the retail market.

One kilogram ginger is being sold at Rs800-900/kg against the price of Rs700 while one kilogram garlic was available at Rs300-350/kg against the price of Rs320/kg in the previous week, the survey noted.

The price of tomatoes dropped as available at Rs60-70/kg.

Likewise, rate of onion also decreased, which was being sold at Rs60/kg against the price of Rs80/kg in the local market, the survey added.

However, prices of other veggies remained high in the open market,

Green pepper was available at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs110/ kilo, Cauliflower at Rs160/ kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs90/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs70/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs160/ kg.

Similarly, the survey further said one-kilogram peas was available Rs280-300/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg,, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, green chilly at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs 100-150/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Similarly, the prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low –quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o /kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market, the survey added.

The rates of fruits also went high in the local market.

The prices of, apples reached Rs350/kg, Mango Rs 150-200/ kg and Peach Rs200/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen.

