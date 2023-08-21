BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up 1pc on signs of slow US output

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

BENGALURU: Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Friday on signs of slowing US output, but both crude benchmarks also ended their longest weekly rally of 2023 on mounting concerns about global demand growth.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.25 a barrel, and Brent crude futures rose 68 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $84.80 a barrel.

Both benchmarks pushed higher on Friday after industry data showed that the US oil and natural gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell for the sixth week in a row. A slump in US production could exacerbate an anticipated supply tightness through the rest of this year.

Those concerns, spurred on by output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, helped oil prices gain for seven straight weeks since June. Brent crude gained about 18% and WTI gained 20% over the seven weeks ended Aug. 11.

This week, however, oil prices dropped about 2% from last week, as a worsening property crisis in China added to concerns about the country’s sluggish economic recovery and reduced investors appetite for risk across markets.

“Concerns for investors remain focused on the tension between slowing global growth and still-tight global supplies,” said Rob Haworth, senior portfolio manager at US Bank Asset Management.

“Prices are likely to remain range-bound for now,” Haworth said, adding that demand is in question for investors worried by the weak data from China.

Concern is also mounting that the US Federal Reserve has not finished raising interest rates to tackle inflation. Higher borrowing costs can impede economic growth and in turn reduce overall demand for oil.

Oil benchmarks were further depressed by seasonal demand weakness heading into the autumn, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management.

Hatfield said he expects demand to hold up in China despite its slowing economy and forecast oil prices would trade between $75 to $90 a barrel over the coming months.

WTI crude oil rates

Comments

1000 characters

Oil up 1pc on signs of slow US output

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Read more stories