Street crimes rising in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an upward trend in the incidents of car lifting and mobile phone snatching during the last week as auto thieves stole 117 vehicles including bikes and armed persons snatched over 90 mobile phones as well as cash from people in different areas.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 11 cases of theft including robbery and snatching of cash as well as three cases of kidnapping were reported to the city’s different police stations during the same period. The 117 cases of auto theft which were reported to different police stations during the last week include theft of 99 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 13 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, 10 bikes from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station as well as nine motorbikes and three cars from the limits of Margalla police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes and three cars from the jurisdiction of the Aabpara Police Station, seven bikes from the limits of the Kohsar police station, and another seven motorbikes as well as three cars from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

In the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of Khanna, Aabpara, Margalla, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Koral, and Noon police stations.

During the last week, armed persons snatched 17 mobile phones, stole 14 vehicles, and robbers looted three houses in the limit of Khanna police station. Armed snatchers also remained active in the limits of Aabpara police station during the last week as they snatched cash and mobile phone from 10 people and carjackers stole 12 vehicles.

Similarly, Margalla station registered 12 cases of auto theft, seven cases of snatching of cash and mobile theft, and one case of robbery during the last week while armed robbers snatched six mobile phones and auto thieves stole 10 vehicles from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

In the same period, Koral police registered seven cases of mobile snatching, four cases of auto theft as well as a case of robbery during the last week. Armed persons snatched six mobile phones and auto thieves stole six vehicles from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station during the last week.

During the last week, the Industrial Area police station registered 10 cases each of auto theft and six cases of mobile phone snatching.

