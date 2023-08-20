BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PAD working harder to achieve cotton target

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the cotton crop is currently in a critical stage and for its better management the field staff of Agriculture Department is working side by side the farmers. In this regard, the District Administration is also supporting, so that the cotton production target can be achieved.

He added that cotton revival is a big challenge for which all stakeholders are working together. The Chief Minister, Punjab himself is supervising this campaign. This year, after the last several years, 4.627 million acres area of cotton has been brought under cultivation in the Punjab and is expected to produce more than 8.2 million bales.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo disclosed that the field staff of the Agriculture Department is performing duties as a cotton emergency for the entire month of August and in this regard, monitoring is going on to ensure compliance with the assigned responsibilities so that cotton per acre production can be increased. He further said that there is a need to be more alert considering the current weather situation. Negligence at this critical stage of cotton care will not be tolerated.

He instructed all the concerned field formations to increase the field visits and to increase the ongoing activities to guide the farmers. He also directed to ensure strict monitoring the availability of quality agricultural pesticides in the market at prescribed rates for reduction in the farmer’s cost of production. He said that for the better care of cotton, advisory is being delivered to the farmers at the district and divisional level and Lady Field Officers have been appointed for providing technical guidance to the women for picking cotton free from impurities.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab clarified that the services are being performed as a National spirit to achieve higher per acre production of cotton so that the country’s exports related to cotton and its products can be increased to make it possible to obtain foreign exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Iftikhar Ali Sahoo PAD

Comments

1000 characters

PAD working harder to achieve cotton target

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Alvi signs Army and Official Secrets Acts into law

Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

SC Act also applies to pending cases under Article 184(3): Justice Mansoor

Read more stories