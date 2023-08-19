BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI says concerned at ‘denial’ of basic facilities to IK

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Friday expressed profound concerns over the continued “denial” to provide basic facilities and rights to its jailed chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the prison.

According to a statement of the party, a core committee meeting of the PTI was held, in which, the legal team gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the progress so far in the cases against party chairman Imran Khan.

The committee expressed deep concerns over the continued failure of the government to provide basic facilities and rights to its jailed chairman.

The committee also discussed in detail the upcoming hearing in Islamabad High Court on August 22 on the PTI chairman’s appeal against the court’s sentence and expressed the hope that the court will annul the district and sessions court’s sentence against Imran Khan and provision of his basic rights.

According to the statement, the core committee also reiterated its previous demand to set up a high level judicial commission to investigate the diplomatic cypher and May 9 events so that the people of Pakistan get to know the “facts”.

It stated that the core committee also discussed the recent interview of BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to a private TV channel in which he had talked about the incidents of enforced disappearances in the country. It maintained that Mengal’s interview validated the perception that other missing persons are supposed to be in the custody with the military institutions.

“The concerns authorities need to take measure for removing the confusion and inform the nation about the facts in light of Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s statements,” the PTI core committee further demanded. It stated that the core committee paid rich compliments to PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other PTI leaders and workers who are “bravely facing the repression”.

The core committee also strongly condemned the continued “barbarism” against PTI despite formation of the caretaker government. It added that an increase has been witnessed in incidents of “barbarism” against PTI leaders and workers in southern Punjab. “An effort is being made to break down PTI and change loyalties of the leaders and workers through the use of worst force,” it further maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan PTI core committee Attock jail

Comments

1000 characters

PTI says concerned at ‘denial’ of basic facilities to IK

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories