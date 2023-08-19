BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

PTA, PITB inaugurate IXP to boost digital connectivity

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday inaugurated the Lahore Internet Exchange Point (IXP) to boost digital connectivity; this state-of-the-art facility stands poised to revolutionise digital connectivity across the region.

PTA Chairman Major General Hafeez-ur-Rehman (R), PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, industry leaders, government officials, vital stakeholders and prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) attended the inauguration ceremony while international stakeholders namely Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Japan Registry Services (JPRS) attended the event remotely.

The launch event featured presentations and insightful speeches from key industry figures, emphasizing the IXP’s potential to enhance digital infrastructure and support the growth of Pakistan’s internet economy.

Speaking at the event, the PTA Chairman emphasised the critical importance of the Lahore IXP, highlighting its multifaceted benefits. He lauded the IXP’s potential to galvanise economic growth, facilitate greater access to digital services and enhance network efficiency.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that launching IXP locally would reduce dependency on international data routes. Additionally, it would ensure rather reliable and robust internet connectivity.

Key speakers at the ceremony also included PTA Director General CVD Dr Muhammad Mukaram Khan, PITB Chief Information Officer Sajjad Ghani, Regional Director ISOC Naveed Haq, IXP Specialist at ISOC Aftab Siddiqui, APNIC Director General Paul Wilson and JPRS GM Kazuhiro Kitamura.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA PITB Hafeez Ur Rehman APNIC

Comments

1000 characters

PTA, PITB inaugurate IXP to boost digital connectivity

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories