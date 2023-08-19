PTA, PITB inaugurate IXP to boost digital connectivity

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday inaugurated the Lahore Internet Exchange Point (IXP) to boost digital connectivity; this state-of-the-art facility stands poised to revolutionise digital connectivity across the region.

PTA Chairman Major General Hafeez-ur-Rehman (R), PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, industry leaders, government officials, vital stakeholders and prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) attended the inauguration ceremony while international stakeholders namely Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Japan Registry Services (JPRS) attended the event remotely.

The launch event featured presentations and insightful speeches from key industry figures, emphasizing the IXP’s potential to enhance digital infrastructure and support the growth of Pakistan’s internet economy.

Speaking at the event, the PTA Chairman emphasised the critical importance of the Lahore IXP, highlighting its multifaceted benefits. He lauded the IXP’s potential to galvanise economic growth, facilitate greater access to digital services and enhance network efficiency.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that launching IXP locally would reduce dependency on international data routes. Additionally, it would ensure rather reliable and robust internet connectivity.

Key speakers at the ceremony also included PTA Director General CVD Dr Muhammad Mukaram Khan, PITB Chief Information Officer Sajjad Ghani, Regional Director ISOC Naveed Haq, IXP Specialist at ISOC Aftab Siddiqui, APNIC Director General Paul Wilson and JPRS GM Kazuhiro Kitamura.

