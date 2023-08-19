BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Khurrum Ashfaque appointed CEO of Telenor Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Telenor Pakistan has appointed Khurrum Ashfaque as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

He will succeed Irfan Wahab Khan, who will take a new role as senior vice president (SVP) in Telenor Asia. Irfan will continue as chair of the BoDs in Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB). The appointment is effective from 15 September 2023.

Khurrum comes from the position of chief operating officer (COO) of Telenor Pakistan. He has been with the company for 17 years and has played a key role in repositioning Telenor Pakistan as a strong and efficient company geared for the future.

“I am pleased to see Khurram stepping up and take the CEO role. His understanding of the company and the Pakistani telecom market is unmatched, and I am confident that he will continue the company’s momentum and bring perspectives that drive operational excellence, empower the organisation and deliver value to customers.

I welcome Irfan to the Telenor Asia leadership team in Singapore and am pleased that Telenor will continue to gain from his vast leadership experience,” says Jørgen A. Rostrup, Head of Telenor Asia and Chair of the Board of Telenor Pakistan.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of CEO of Telenor Pakistan. Irfan leaves behind a legacy of innovation and growth, and I am committed to building upon that foundation. As we navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape, my focus will be on empowering our customers and driving digital transformation. Together with our dedicated team, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional services and contribute to Pakistan's digital future,” says Khurrum Ashfaque, appointed CEO of Telenor Pakistan.

Commenting on the transition, Irfan Wahab Khan shared, “It has been an incredible journey leading Telenor Pakistan, one marked by dedication, innovation, and the unwavering commitment of our exceptional team.

As I move on from this role, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude. Telenor Pakistan, its people, and the communities we serve will forever hold a special place in my heart. I wish Khurrum the best in his new role and am assured that under his leadership our teams will continue to empower the communities, drive positive change and impact lives. I am excited and looking forward to contribute to Telenor’s broader regional ambitions with my experiences and insights.”

Irfan joined Telenor in 2004 as the first employee of Telenor Pakistan and has held different leadership roles across Telenor Group, both in Europe and Asia.

For the last seven years, he has been CEO of Telenor Pakistan during which time he has been instrumental in ensuring business resilience and furthering the digitalisation agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Telenor Pakistan Telenor Microfinance Bank Irfan Wahab Khan Khurrum Ashfaque

Comments

1000 characters

Khurrum Ashfaque appointed CEO of Telenor Pakistan

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Read more stories