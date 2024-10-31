AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,492 Decreased By -109.3 (-1.14%)
BR30 28,411 Decreased By -162.1 (-0.57%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

  • Only Punjab recorded a budget deficit among provinces
BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2024 03:02pm

The government has closed the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July-Sept 2024-25) with a budget surplus of 1.4% of the GDP or Rs1,696.01 billion, according to the Finance Ministry.

According to consolidated data of fiscal operation uploaded by the Finance Ministry on Thursday, for the first quarter of the current fiscal year showed a total expenditure of Rs4.131 trillion against the total revenue of Rs5.827 trillion.

“Pakistan recorded a budget surplus in 1QFY25, the first since 2QFY04,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house. “The primary driver of this surplus was the substantial profit contribution from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), amounting to Rs2.5 trillion,” said AHL.

Moreover, the government recorded a primary surplus of Rs3.002 trillion in 1QFY25, reflecting a primary balance surplus of 2.4% of the GDP.

This is “the largest primary surplus recorded to date,” said AHL.

According to fiscal operation data, tax revenue was recorded at Rs2.775 trillion with the federal tax collection clocked in at Rs2.562 trillion and provincial tax collection of Rs212.97 billion.

Govt closes Q1 with budget deficit of 0.9pc of GDP

During the quarter, the government collected Rs3.051 trillion in non-tax collection, registering a massive growth of 551% compared to Rs469 billion collected in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the government’s total expenditure stood at Rs4.131 trillion.

The current expenditure stood at Rs3.537 trillion which included mark-up payments Rs1.306 trillion and defence expenditure Rs410.175 billion.

Development expenditure and net lending stood at Rs276.723 billion, while statistical discrepancy was at Rs317.24 billion.

“Markup payments in 1QFY25 saw a 5% YoY decline, largely due to a 13% reduction in domestic markup servicing, attributed to declining interest rates,” said AHL.

Among provinces, only Punjab recorded a budget deficit of Rs160.16 billion.

Whereas Sindh saw a budget surplus of Rs131.09 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered a budget surplus of Rs103.75 billion, and Balochistan created a provincial surplus of Rs85 billion.

Sindh Punjab Balochistan KPK finance ministry revenue budget surplus government expenditure primary balance Mnistry of Finance

Comments

200 characters

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

Trouble in textile: Janana De Malucho shuts operations amid rising costs, cotton shortage

Shell Pakistan Limited to be rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

LSM negativity falls to 0.19pc: C/A surplus drops to $98m in Q1

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Read more stories