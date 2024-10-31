AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 10:53pm

BERLIN: Germany will shut all three Iranian consulates on its territory in reaction to the execution of a German-Iranian national but will allow Tehran’s embassy to remain open, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Our diplomatic relations are already more than at a low point,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in New York.

Iran’s foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment on the German decision.

Germany has already recalled its ambassador to Iran over Jamshid Sharmahd’s execution and summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to voice Berlin’s protest.

Iran says ‘no limits’ to determination to defend itself

Iranian state media said on Monday Sharmahd was put to death after he was convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks.

Baerbock condemned Iran for playing politics with hostages, and accused Tehran of trying to use Germany’s support for Israel in the widening Middle East conflict to justify Sharmahd’s killing.

“Further Germans are also being unfairly held. We are also deeply committed to them and continue to work tirelessly for their release,” she said.

Human rights organisation HAWAR on Thursday welcomed the decision to close the consulates but said the German government must intensify its efforts to secure the release of another German citizen, Nahid Taghavi, 70, who has been held in Iran since October 2020.

“The Federal Government’s lack of planning in dealing with the hostage diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran must finally come to an end,” the organisation said in a statement.

The minister also called on the European Union to add Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to its list of terrorist groups.

