First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started export of tractors to an African country, Tanzania, with the first consignment of Pakistan-made tractors, marking a major milestone in the country’s trade relations with East Africa.

According to Commerce ministry, this development came as a result of concerted efforts by Pakistani authorities at the highest level.

The import process was facilitated by Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya, particularly in Nairobi, where High Commissioner Ibrar Hussain and Commercial Counsellor Adeela Younis coordinated closely with the Kenyan-Tanzania-based Masai Trekta Company Ltd to make the transaction successful.

Belarus keen to work with SIFC on large tractor manufacturing

Masai Trekta Company Ltd, having recently opened its tractor distribution head office in Tanzania, has become a key partner in distributing Pakistani ATS tractors across Tanzania and potentially expanding further across the region.

The tractors were imported from Pak-Tractors House, a prominent manufacturing company based in Lahore.

The Commerce ministry further stated that the arrival of these tractors is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s export portfolio in East Africa and opens up the possibility for an increase in tractor exports to Tanzania and neighboring countries.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan praised the collaborative efforts between government officials, TDAP, and the Pakistani High Commission in Nairobi, expressing hope that this achievement would inspire similar partnerships in the future.

He emphasized that such trade developments would not only support Pakistan’s manufacturing sector but also enhance the nation’s economic footprint in the African market.

This accomplishment reflects Pakistan’s commitment to expanding trade partnerships globally, with a strong focus on Africa.

The MoC said that the partnership with Masai Trekta Company Ltd is expected to drive further export growth, benefitting Pakistan’s agricultural machinery sector and providing East Africa with high-quality, reliable equipment.

Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Secretary Commerce, Jawad Paul, Pakistan High Commission in Kenya, Nairobi facilitated a Kenyan-Tanzania-based Company “Masai Trekta Company Ltd” to import tractors from Pakistan.

Masai Trekta Company Ltd has opened their tractors distribution head office in Tanzania to sell ATS tractors from Pakistan. Due to this development, more exports of tractors to Tanzania are expected.

