PNS Zulfiqar rescues 23 Iranian fishermen in Gulf of Aden

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Zulfiqar on Thursday rescued 23 Iranian fishermen in the Gulf of Aden.

During a regional maritime security patrol, PNS Zulfiqar received an emergency call from the Iranian fishing boat Al-Muhammadi, according to the Pakistan Navy.

The Iranian boat informed that it was 1200 nautical miles from its port, with one crew member severely injured and engine failure.

The crew of PNS Zulfiqar promptly provided medical and technical assistance to the fishermen and repaired the engine.

In line with the national objective of ensuring peace and stability in the region, the Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its assets on the Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

During deployment, PN ships also assist ships operating at sea, the statement added.

The humanitarian assistance operation displays the Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve towards the safety and security of seafarers plying in the Indian Ocean Region, it said.