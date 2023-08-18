FO says Gwadar attack was aimed at targeting Chinese

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that the August 13 terrorist attack in Gwadar was aimed at targeting Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project at the port and vowed that the terrorists will never succeed in their evil design to damage bilateral ties between the two counties.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing in response to a question, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the unfortunate incident on the 13th of August in Gwadar was aimed to target Chinese nationals working on the CPEC project in Gwadar.

As a result of timely action by Pakistani security forces, she added the attack was foiled and the terrorists involved were killed. “Thankfully, no Chinese national was harmed. We remain in contact with the Chinese government,” she said, adding that ensuring the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions remained a key priority for Pakistan.

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

He said the planners and perpetrators of this abhorrent act would be brought to justice. “They will never succeed in their evil design to damage our bilateral ties with China nor can such abhorrent acts dampen the resolve of our two countries to further advance the all-encompassing bilateral cooperation, including under the ambit of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” she vowed.

To a question about the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala, she said the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had strongly condemned the reprehensible incident that took place in Faisalabad on Wednesday where churches were targeted and that hurt the sentiments of Christians across the country.

“These acts are illegal and unconstitutional. As a country of laws and constitution, Pakistan cannot accept such intolerant and violent acts. Our law enforcement authorities took swift action yesterday. They have been instructed by the prime minister to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice,” she said.

She added that individuals belonging to religious minorities are equal citizens of the state. “As a multicultural and multi faith country, Pakistan is fully determined to protect and promote their constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms and to foster social harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect,” she added.

When her comments were sought on the statements from different functionaries of governments around the world calling for fresh elections within the specified time of the Constitution, she said Pakistan will continue to follow its constitutional and legal obligations. “This is a message that we have conveyed to our foreign interlocutors with respect to political developments in Pakistan,” she added.

Commenting on the recent statement by the US State Department that regional stability is a shared responsibility of both Pakistan and the United States, she said that Pakistan has always said that it would like to partner with all friendly countries to promote peace and dialogue in South Asia, Afghanistan, and in the context of Pakistan-India relations.

“We believe that Pakistan’s engagement with the United States on aspects of mutual concern has been quite productive and fruitful, as has been our dialogue with several other friendly countries in the region and outside the region,” she added.

Responding to another question about the alleged leaked contents of a diplomatic cipher, she declined to comment, saying: “We do not comment on the contents of so-called leaked documents because that gives such reports the importance that they do not deserve.”

Commenting on the recent decree issued by Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah forbidding cross-border attacks, she said that Pakistan welcomes all statements that would lead to cessation of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

“Pakistan has remained in contact with the Afghan interim authorities on issues of our concern, including the terrorist threat that Pakistan faces,” she said.

She said that Pakistan hopes that the Afghan authorities will honour the commitments that they have made to the international community and Pakistan, including in the trilateral meeting that took place between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China in May this year.

To another question about Pakistan’s security concerns for its national cricket team to participate in the ICC world cup in India, she said that it is the responsibility of the Indian government to ensure fool-proof security and the right environment for the Pakistan team to participate in the tournament.

“I would not like to comment on the statements India is making with respect to Pakistani team’s participation. We believe that it is their responsibility to provide fool-proof security and the right environment for our team to participate, an environment in which our players are able to participate without fear for their safety and without undue harassment by the spectators in the stands,” she added.

Commenting on the prisoner swap development between Iran and the US, she said Pakistan had always welcomed peace and dialogue between countries especially between our friends.

“Iran is a friend and so is the United States. We welcome constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue between them,” she added.

To another query about the BRICS possible extension, she said though Pakistan is not a member of BRICS so she would not comment on the developments in BRICS.

“We believe it is an important international grouping that projects itself as a grouping to promote peace and dialogue. We also believe that all such groupings and their members should have extensive partnerships and peaceful relations with countries in the region,” she added.

“The communication by the UN Special Procedures is yet another indictment of the Indian occupation authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as it continues to silence and harass Kashmiri human rights defenders,” she said. She also urged India to bring an end to the unjustified and illegal detention of Khurrum Pervaiz and Irfan Mehraj and numerous other Kashmiri activists who are languishing in jails for raising their voice against Indian oppression.

Commenting on the good gesture by Russia on Pakistan’s Independence Day, she said: “We welcome the sentiments of friendship that our Russian friends have expressed on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.”

She added that similar sentiments were expressed by friends of Pakistan from across the world. “The people of Pakistan appreciate such gestures on the occasion of our Independence Day celebrations,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023