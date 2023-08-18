BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Mangla, Tarbela & Chashma Dams filled to maximum level

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Mangla Dam, the largest water reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, has filled to its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet. At present 7.356 Million Acre Feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla reservoir.

The other two major reservoirs Tarbela & Chashma have also filled to their maximum level. Resulting in the maximum availability of water in the dams, which is being regarded a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come.

As per details, the water storage at Tarbela Dam is 5.809 MAF and Chashma is 0.278 MAF. The cumulative quantum of water available at present in Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma reservoirs stands at 13.443 MAF.

According to the statistics; water level in Tarbela is 1550 feet and Chashma 649 feet above mean sea level. The water inflow from River Indus at Tarbela is 221000 cusecs and outflow 199600 cusecs, inflow from River Jhelum at Mangla is 26000 cusecs and outflow 10000 cusecs, and water inflow at Chashma is 310400 cusecs and outflow 243100 cusecs.

Mangla dam Chashma Dams agriculture and hydel power generation

