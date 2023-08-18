BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
ADB delegation meets CM

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: A delegation led by Jingmin Huang, Director of the Water and Urban Development Sector at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday.

Both discussed the collaborative efforts between the Asian Development Bank and Punjab government and agreed to enhance cooperation across various sectors including agriculture, farm-to-market roads, water resource management and urban development.

The CM articulated that the ADB stands as a paramount partner in Punjab’s journey towards development and prosperity. Highlighting the priority of timely completion of ongoing projects with the ADB support, particularly in the domains of agriculture, water management and urban development, he expressed an earnest desire for enhanced cooperation. Moreover, there exists a strategic initiative to expand the scope of green projects across the entirety of Punjab, bolstered by ADB’s support; the CM said and expressed gratitude towards ADB for its urban amenities improvement programme in cities.

