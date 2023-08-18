Minister lauds performance of ‘Children Hospital Lahore’

LAHORE: As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Children Hospital Lahore is making all out efforts to provide better medical facilities to children.

IDAP has been instructed to complete the building of the University of Child Health Sciences on time.

This was stated by the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram while chairing the eighth syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences. The vice-chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, Additional Secretary Finance Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Shahida Farrukh, Prof. Dr. Sajid Maqbool, Prof. Dr. Tahir, Prof. Dr. Shazia Maqbool, Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, Javed Iqbal and IDP officers participated in the meeting.

Director Finance Javed Iqbal gave a detailed briefing on the budget of the university during the meeting. The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram confirmed all the decisions of the seventh syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences. The implementation report of the decisions of the seventh syndicate meeting was also presented. During the syndicate meeting, recruitments were approved against different statutory positions.

“We want to make Children’s Hospital Lahore a model hospital for the treatment of children. We have taken notice of the delay in the construction of the building of the University of Child Health Sciences. A letter will be written to the head of IDAP regarding the delay in the construction of the building of the University of Child Health Sciences,” Dr Akram said, adding: “We are going to build Lab Collection Center of Children’s Hospital Lahore. In this regard, MD Children’s Hospital has been instructed to prepare a feasibility report.

