NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
254,035,774 143,625,066 11,004,155,184 5,934,750,895
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,152,848,017 (833,635,117) 319,212,900
Local Individuals 9,388,424,050 (9,446,774,054) (58,350,003)
Local Corporates 4,617,955,648 (4,878,818,544) (260,862,897)
