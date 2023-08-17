BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Pakistan

‘US had no role in making or overthrowing govts’

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

LAHORE: Dr Mubasher Chaudhry, a well-known American businessman of Pakistani origin and the leader of the Democratic Party of America, has said that the United States has never had a role in making or overthrowing governmens in Pakistan.

He also said that overseas Pakistanis are ready to invest billions of dollars if the government gives them guarantee of the security of their investments.

Addressing the function of Pakistan Economic Reporters Association at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Dr Mubasher Chaudhry said that Pakistan-US relations are improving and there is a need to increase trade between the two countries.

He said the government should take steps to remove the barriers between the trade between Pakistan and the US.

He said that billions of dollars of investment can be brought from overseas Pakistanis, but for this, it is necessary that the government should provide them facilities, security and justice.

He said that political stability is necessary for economic stability. He said institutions should be on the same page to improve the economic condition of the country.

Dr Mubashir Chaudhry said that Pakistan was never left alone by the US. The US also played an important role in helping the flood victims as well as played their role in Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF.

