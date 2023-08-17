Spot rate firm amid hectic business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained firm and the trading volume remained excellent.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Dour were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,075 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,050 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Akri, 400 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,450 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Mamo Kanjan were sold at Rs 18,450 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur, 400 bales of Mongi Bangla, 400 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Shujabad, 400 bales of Marrot, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Samundri, 400 bales of Jhang, 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tami Wali were sold at Rs 18,450 per maund and 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber increased by Rs 2 and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

