==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,146.44 High: 48,614.47 Low: 48,108.87 Net Change: 419.31 Volume (000): 104,981 Value (000): 6,246,544 Makt Cap (000) 1,694,294,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,029.16 NET CH (-) 54.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,099.78 NET CH (-) 42.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,413.46 NET CH (-) 50.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,277.02 NET CH (-) 148.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,380.18 NET CH (-) 83.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,978.88 NET CH (+) 2.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-Aug-2023 ====================================

