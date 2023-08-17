BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Aug 17, 2023
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 16, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 16, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 48,146.44
High:                      48,614.47
Low:                       48,108.87
Net Change:                   419.31
Volume (000):                104,981
Value (000):               6,246,544
Makt Cap (000)         1,694,294,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,029.16
NET CH                     (-) 54.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,099.78
NET CH                     (-) 42.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,413.46
NET CH                     (-) 50.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,277.02
NET CH                    (-) 148.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,380.18
NET CH                     (-) 83.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,978.88
NET CH                      (+) 2.74
------------------------------------
As on:                   16-Aug-2023
====================================

