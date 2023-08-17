Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 16, 2023). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,146.44
High: 48,614.47
Low: 48,108.87
Net Change: 419.31
Volume (000): 104,981
Value (000): 6,246,544
Makt Cap (000) 1,694,294,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,029.16
NET CH (-) 54.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,099.78
NET CH (-) 42.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,413.46
NET CH (-) 50.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,277.02
NET CH (-) 148.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,380.18
NET CH (-) 83.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,978.88
NET CH (+) 2.74
------------------------------------
As on: 16-Aug-2023
====================================
