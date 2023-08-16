BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.89%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.88%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.17%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 17,426 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 48,520 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eleven killed in explosion in Dominican Republic

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2023 09:47am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SAN CRISTOBAL: Eleven people have died after an explosion ripped through a small town in the Dominican Republic, with 10 others missing and dozens injured, President Luis Abinader said Tuesday.

The blast on Monday shook the commercial area of San Cristobal, less than 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the capital Santo Domingo, sparking a fire that was still burning hours later, and a huge column of smoke.

Top emergencies official Juan Manuel Mendez released the updated death toll Tuesday evening, saying officials were working to identify more remains.

“There are 11 (identified bodies), but there are more corpses,” he said.

Of the 59 people injured, 37 remained hospitalized, emergency officials said.

Earlier in the day, Abinader visited the site of the explosion, sending condolences to the relatives.

“We are doing all that is humanly possible” to look for the missing people, Abinader said.

Authorities said Monday that a four-month-old baby was among the dead.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, nor has its exact origin.

The blast affected several businesses in the area including a hardware store, a veterinary clinic, and a plastics factory. Several vehicles were left scorched.

Pictures of the missing circulated on social media, while dozens of people searched for missing family members at nearby hospitals.

Some 500 firefighters and other rescue officials were sent to the scene, with search dogs being used to comb the debris.

“The windows of the house shook strongly and I thought there had been an earthquake,” a witness told the Listin Diario newspaper.

Local media also reported that some of the wounded had suffered burns on up to 40 percent of their bodies.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader

Comments

1000 characters

Eleven killed in explosion in Dominican Republic

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Read more stories