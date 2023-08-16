Stocks up in dull trade

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed a positive trend with low trading activity. The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 141.35 points or 0.29 percent and closed at 48,565.75 points. The index hit 48,794.13 points intraday high and 48,293.03 points intraday low.

Trading activity however remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 251.692 million shares as compared to 368.334 million shares traded last Friday. The daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 9.038 billion against previous sessions Rs 17.063 trillion.

BRIndex100 gained 20.08 points or 0.41 percent to close at 4,933.67 points with total daily turnover of 230.429 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 17,436.97 points, down 27.02 points or 0.15 percent with total daily trading volumes of 151.651 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $139,662. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 19 billion to Rs 7.250 trillion. Out of total 340 active scrips, 160 closed in positive and 155 in negative while the value of 25 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 32.221 million shares and gained Rs 0.20 to close at Rs 2.36 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.22 with 26.238 million shares. Dewan Motors increased by Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 14.08 with 16.932 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Al-Abbas Sugar were the top gainers increasing by Rs 118.00 and Rs 33.70 respectively to close at Rs 7299.00 and Rs 483.00 while Sapphire Textile and Colgate Palmolive were the top losers declining by Rs 27.45 and Rs 11.75 respectively to close at Rs 1050.11 and Rs 1355.75.

“Indicating towards a favourable market environment and increased buying interest in the Pakistan equities, the day close at 48,566 levels as the KSE-100 Index gained further 141 points, up 0.29 percent,” an analyst at Topline Securities said.

During the trading hours, SYS, FFC, LUCK, PPL and NESTLE, being the star stocks cumulatively contributed plus 198 points. On the flip side, OGDC, MCB and LOTCHEM collectively lost 78 points, as they saw some profit taking.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 65.57 points or 0.73 percent to close at 9,083.82 points with total turnover of 21.063 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 11.9 points or 0.23 percent to close at 5,142.44 points with 5.721 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 22.74 points or 0.2 percent to close at 11,463.63 points with 20.317 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 6.74 points or 0.07 percent to close at 9,425.47 points with 50.496 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 5.06 points or 0.11 percent to close at 4,463.82 points with 30.794 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 122.57 points or 3.18 percent to close at 3,976.14 points with 44.455 million shares.

Muhammad Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said the market was dull after the long weekend. The KSE-100 Index posted a gain of 141 points to close at 48,566 level. Investors opted to wait for the petroleum price announcement which will direct the inflation trend going forward. KEL (up 9.3 percent), WTL (up 1.7 percent), DFML (up 7.6 percent), PPL (up 1.6 percent) and OGDC (down 2.1 percent) were the volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023