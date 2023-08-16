Interim bail of IK in three cases cancelled

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, cancelled the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in three cases registered against him in connection with vandalism at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) during his appearance.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while announcing its reserved judgment rejected Khan’s bail plea in two cases registered at Ramna and one case at Golra police station after he failed to appear before the court.

At the start of the hearing, PTI chief’s counsel Salman Safdar filed an application seeking an exemption for his client.

Separately, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail extended the interim bail of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till September 7 in one case and cancelled Khan’s interim bail in six cases registered in the connection with the May 9 violence due to non-pursuance.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her counsel Salman Safdar. At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor told the court that the accused Imran Khan has been convicted in another case and he is in Attock Jail. These cases are registered against Khan in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

To this, Salman Safdar said that the prosecution is in a lot of hurry to argue before the court. The judge inquired from the Investigation Officer (IO) that has the PTI chief joined the investigation. To this, the IO replied that the PTI chairman had joined the investigation in a few cases.

The PTI chief’s counsel said that there are similar kinds of allegations in all six cases registered against the PTI chairman. We have lodged a complaint against the prosecution during the previous hearing, he said, adding that we have contacted the prosecution for joining the investigation but they did not respond. My client is currently in jail, he said.

He said that the police were deliberately not making the PTI chief part of the investigation.

The judge inquired from the IO that has Bushra Bibi joined the investigation. The court is granting the last chance to Khan’s wife to join the investigation, the judge said. The judge directed the IO to make Bushra Bibi part of investigation.

