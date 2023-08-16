BAFL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.08 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.65%)
DGKC 52.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
FABL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.89%)
GGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 86.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.08%)
MLCF 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.39%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 74.06 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.87%)
PRL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
TRG 99.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.31%)
UNITY 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 20.1 (0.41%)
BR30 17,437 Decreased By -27 (-0.15%)
KSE100 48,566 Increased By 141.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 77.7 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 266,035 tonnes of cargo comprising 148,451 tonnes of import cargo and 117,584 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 148,451 comprised of 75,493 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 4,406 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 68,552 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 117,584 comprised of 86,654 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo & 30,930 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7339 containers comprising of 2692 containers import and 4647 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 560 of 20’s and 775 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 288 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 579 of 20’s and 700 of 40’s loaded containers while 120 of 20’s and 1274 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Rigoletto, Genoa, GFS Prime and GH Foehn Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 06 ships namely, Msc Tia II, New Liberty, Xin Yan Tian, Cosco Hanburg, Highway and Olympia have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Maersk Boston, Bow Titanium and Takreem with Containers, and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Northern Jamboree, Pacific Julia, Centurion Signifer and Ruby are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,620 tonnes comprising 127,288 tonnes imports cargo and 20,332 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,220 Containers (1,024 TEUs imports and 1,196 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. Three ships five ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Takreem, Maersk Bostan, Maersk Atlanta, Imke Selmer, Hafnia Nile and Jipro Neftis & another MSC Yukta X scheduled to load/offload Clay, Containers, Coal, Gas oil, Chemicals are expected to take berths MW-2,QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on 15th August-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories