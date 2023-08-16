KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 266,035 tonnes of cargo comprising 148,451 tonnes of import cargo and 117,584 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 148,451 comprised of 75,493 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 4,406 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 68,552 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 117,584 comprised of 86,654 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo & 30,930 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7339 containers comprising of 2692 containers import and 4647 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 560 of 20’s and 775 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 288 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 579 of 20’s and 700 of 40’s loaded containers while 120 of 20’s and 1274 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Rigoletto, Genoa, GFS Prime and GH Foehn Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 06 ships namely, Msc Tia II, New Liberty, Xin Yan Tian, Cosco Hanburg, Highway and Olympia have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Maersk Boston, Bow Titanium and Takreem with Containers, and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Northern Jamboree, Pacific Julia, Centurion Signifer and Ruby are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,620 tonnes comprising 127,288 tonnes imports cargo and 20,332 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,220 Containers (1,024 TEUs imports and 1,196 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. Three ships five ships are at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Takreem, Maersk Bostan, Maersk Atlanta, Imke Selmer, Hafnia Nile and Jipro Neftis & another MSC Yukta X scheduled to load/offload Clay, Containers, Coal, Gas oil, Chemicals are expected to take berths MW-2,QICT, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on 15th August-2023.

