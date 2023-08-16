Steady trend on cotton market

BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,100 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

1600 bales of Tando Adam, 1800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Gupchani, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tami Wali were sold at Rs 18,450 per maund, 1600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,450 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund and 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,450 to Rs 18,650 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

