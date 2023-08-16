Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by Rs17.5, takes it to Rs290.45 per litre

Read here for details.

Caretaker PM vows to boost foreign investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council

Read here for details.

Rupee falls to 291.5 against US dollar, its weakest closing in inter-bank market since May 11

Read here for details.

Inter-bank & open markets: exchange rate gap starts to breach IMF-defined limit

Read here for details.

Parvez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21

Read here for details.

President Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

Read here for details.

KSE-100 ekes out gain amid choppy trading

Read here for details.

Pakistani man caught digging grave after killing US wife: police

Read here for details.