BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
DFML 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.69%)
DGKC 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FABL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 101.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.6%)
HUBC 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
OGDC 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PIOC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PRL 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 99.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,931 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,402 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)
KSE100 48,520 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,268 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.07%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 15, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 16 Aug, 2023 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Caretaker govt hikes petrol price by Rs17.5, takes it to Rs290.45 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM vows to boost foreign investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council

Read here for details.

  • Rupee falls to 291.5 against US dollar, its weakest closing in inter-bank market since May 11

Read here for details.

  • Inter-bank & open markets: exchange rate gap starts to breach IMF-defined limit

Read here for details.

  • Parvez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ekes out gain amid choppy trading

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani man caught digging grave after killing US wife: police

Read here for details.

