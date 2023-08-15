Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by financials and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.47% at 11,224.22.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top losers on the index, down 4.22% and 1.75%, respectively.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday lifted a ban on import of trucks and other heavy vehicles imposed after the country’s economy tottered from a financial crisis caused by a severe shortage of dollars.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.60 million) from 3.99 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, trading volume on the CSE index fell to 86.4 million shares from 137.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 155.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.07 billion rupees, the data showed.