Independence Day celebrated in SAU and its affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD: Independence Day was celebrated in Sindh Agriculture University and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus, and a Salam Pakistan rally was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Deans, Professors, students and staff.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri along with Deans, professors and other officials hoisted the national flag in the front of the Administration block, while Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Principals Dr. Sultan Maitlo and Dr. Syed Ali Raza Shah, and teachers and staff of the colleges hoisted the national flag during separate ceremonies in front of the institutions.

After the national anthem, prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country and the exaltation of the world of Islam. Students of Bukhari Model High School University Colony presented speeches and national tableaus on National songs and Independence of Pakistan in Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium Hall, while President and General Secretary of University Rotaract Club presented their speeches on the occasion.

While addressing the event Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that Pakistan is a blessing given by Allah, we should make efforts for its development, Pakistan is an agricultural country, more responsibilities are imposed on agricultural scientists, He emphasized that considering the current circumstances of the country, everyone should serve the country honestly and with dedication.

On this occasion, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah, Dr. Manzoor Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr. Ismail Kumbhar, Riasat Ali Kubar, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Riaz Soomro, Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Dr. Mahmood Mughal, including teachers, students participated.

On the other hand, the Vice Chancellor inaugurated the new extension academic block of Bukhari Model High School, while the independence hockey match was played at the university’s hockey ground and the Independence Day football match was also played at the football ground.

