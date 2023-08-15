BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
CJ hoists national flag at LHC building

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: The Chief Justice Lahore High Court on Monday hoisted the national flag at the LHC building in a simple but impressive ceremony to celebrate 76th Independence Day.

The ceremony was attended by the judges of the LHC and the registrar along with other officials of the court with their families.

The Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti addressing the ceremony said people of Pakistan have to work together for the progress and prosperity of the country. The Chief Justice said country could develop only with the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

The CJ also said progress of the country is attached with the stronger democratic institutions and independence of the judiciary.

He said to strengthen the present economic conditions of the Pakistan all the institutions in future have to work within their domain.

The CJ hoped that the people of Pakistan would show their unity to overcome the present economic and political conditions of country.

