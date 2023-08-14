BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2023 11:42am

WASHINGTON: Billionaires and social media business rivals Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk threw new online jabs at each other Sunday, with the Meta founder declaring the owner of X – formerly known as Twitter – was not treating a proposed charity cage match seriously.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Threads social platform.

“I offered a real date… Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

Musk quickly responded on X, the platform he bought last year that was previously called Twitter.

“Zuck is a chicken,” Musk posted.

The Tesla boss said he would head to Silicon Valley Monday: “Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow.”

When an X user suggested Zuckerberg was getting cold feet about the match, Musk referred to a popular US fast food chain known for its chicken offerings.

“He can’t eat at Chick-fil-A because that would be cannibalism,” Musk posted.

The two tech titans have gone back and forth on social media about fighting each other in a much-hyped charity match.

Musk said Friday the fight would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a “great charity event.”

“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture,” Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “They have agreed on an epic location.”

In response, Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself shirtless and pinning down an opponent in his “backyard octagon.”

A martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in jiujitsu competitions, Zuckerberg said, “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me.”

“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about “how to organize a great charity event evoking history” but said any match “will not be held in Rome.”

Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise “a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals.”

The two tech tycoons, who have occasionally jousted from afar, became direct competitors after Zuckerberg’s Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.

Musk noted on Friday that he may need to undergo “minor surgery” to resolve a “problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs.”

“Recovery will only take a few months,” he added.

The world’s richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently “not an issue.”

Twitter Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk Silicon Valley Meta X

Comments

1000 characters

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

India’s Adani Ports falls after Deloitte quits as auditor

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Cargo ship in Black Sea: Russian warship fires shots

Read more stories