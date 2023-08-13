Sindh’s caretaker CM: Murad, opposition leader second-day meet concludes without consensus

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar on Sunday reached Sindh CM House for a second day to discuss the name for the caretaker provincial chief executive with the outgoing CM Murad Ali Shah. The meeting concluded without reaching a consensus.

Speaking to media after the meeting on Sunday, Rana Ansar said the discussions would continue till tomorrow and hopefully a name would be finalised.

“Otherwise, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee,” she said.

The two leaders had the first round of talks on Saturday to select a name of the caretaker CM, but no names were shared by either side for the interim chief minister of Sindh.

On August 11, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the summary sent by CM Murad that sought dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Sindh Assembly dissolved on CM Murad’s advice

“The summary of dissolution of Sindh Provincial Assembly has been signed,” the governor said in a post on the microblogging website X, previously known as Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that PPP has earlier discussed the names of Justice Maqbool Baqir (retd) and former Sindh chief secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah for the coveted position, whereas the opposition also discussed a few names for the slot, which include Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Shoaib Siddiqui and Younus Dagha, NNI reported.

CM Murad has also elaborated that if a consensus on a name for the caretaker chief minister was not reached with the opposition leader, the matter would go to the provincial assembly’s parliamentary committee.

However, if the matter remained undecided in the committee, the provincial election commission would select the name for the interim chief minister.

Murad will remain in office till a caretaker CM is appointed.