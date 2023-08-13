PepsiCo celebrates International Youth Day

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo, one of the world’s leading companies for food and beverages, is commemorating International Youth Day by highlighting “Roshan Kal”, a progressive and inclusive internship programme.

One of the largest initiatives for youth skills development in Pakistan, this initiative is powered by a one-of-a-kind collaboration with prestigious private-sector organizations from diverse industries such as KFC, Hum Network, Lucky Core Cement, and Daraz, joining forces for youth empowerment.

‘Roshan Kal’ represents PepsiCo Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards creating an environment that facilitates growth and equal opportunities for the youth of Pakistan, enabling a future where they can positively contribute to the development of their respective communities and the nation.

This comprehensive internship programme has been intricately designed to offer a holistic approach to professional learning and career development fostering a growth mindset. Roshan Kal aims to embrace and champion the diversity, uniqueness, and individuality of the youth, acknowledging the fact that everyone brings a unique set of skills, talent, and perspectives that can be refined to produce an extraordinary force for socio-economic progress.

For the first cohort of Roshan Kal internship programme, an application was rolled out in partnership with Pakistan’s premium job site Rozee.pk, through which thousands of applications were received and merit-based internships awarded by a joint panel of experts from partner organization.

Selected interns are being given the opportunity to work across different participating organizations and will get the chance to engage and build a network with mentors from all over Pakistan.

Through the streamlined partnership with Rozee.pk, PepsiCo Pakistan has delivered a digital platform to simplify the application process for candidates that will also build a strong alumni network.

Speaking about the programme, Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan said, “PepsiCo is devoted to empowering the youth of Pakistan as they are the architects of our future. Roshan Kal leverages collaboration with 18 partner organizations to provide young adults the opportunity to acquire insights into diverse and complex industries, enabling them to develop unique and multi-faceted skills while cultivating leadership capabilities, critical thinking, and innovation required for the future-fit youth of Pakistan.

This is part of our larger commitment to youth development, in line with our long-standing partnership for the Amal Career-Prep Fellowship programme with Amal Academy, which has been supported by the PepsiCo Foundation since 2018 and recently celebrated the graduation of 10,000 Amal Fellows.

The positive impact created is evinced through the 88% alumni who are now engaged in wide-ranging jobs and entrepreneurial ventures, with a significant women representation raising the bar on equity and diversity.”

Sarah Hassan, Senior HR Director at PepsiCo Pakistan added that the Roshan Kal is the embodiment of the values that underscore PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability agenda.

Much like our collaborative community uplift projects such as Millions of Meals, Farmer Day Care and PepsiCo – IRM Smart Schools, Roshan Kal represents PepsiCo’s dedication to initiatives that benefit individuals and communities while working towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Through collaborating and acting on the shared vision of investing in youth empowerment, PepsiCo Pakistan aims to build a talent community and reach every graduating student, empowering and up-skill them for future entry-level roles in the market.

