Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

ISLAMABAD: As part of building a mineral-driven economy by GoP, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) under the control of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc (MSCI), based in Wisconsin, USA, have embarked upon a partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This non-binding MoU envisages establishing a state-of-the-art pink rock salt crushing and packaging facility for export purposes under the theme of “Pink Prosperity”.

Engr Asad Ahmad, managing director PMDC and Ahmad Nadeem Khan, CEO, MSCI signed MoU on behalf of their companies. Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, additional secretary (Petroleum Division) graced the occasion. The signing ceremony took place here on 11 August 2023.

