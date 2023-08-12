China floods: Pakistan expresses deep grief

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, on Friday, expressed Pakistan’s deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China, saying Islamabad stands ready to provide the utmost support and humanitarian assistance to Beijing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the affected people and the bereaved families,” she said in a statement.

In this difficult time, she added that Pakistan stands ready to provide the utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China. “We are confident that led by the Chinese leadership, and due to strong will and conviction of the Chinese people, China would soon surmount this temporary difficulty,” she further stated.

Like China, she added that Pakistan is also confronting the adverse impacts of climate change manifested in heat waves, torrential rains, and floods.

“Pakistan stands ready to work with China to achieve our shared objectives of mitigating climate change, and up-grading our respective capacity for disaster management and prevention,” she further said.

More than 30 people have been killed, and many others are missing following China’s north remains threatened by ongoing heavy rainfall including in Beijing, mainly due to flooding and buildings collapsing.

