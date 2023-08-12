Bilawal spends busy schedule in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a busy day on Friday.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Aid Coordinator, Julien Harneis met the Chair PPP at Zardari House Islamabad. During the meeting, the issues of rehabilitation of the flood victims were discussed.

Chairman PPP informed the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Aid Coordinator that the Sindh government has started a project to build 20 lakh houses for the flood affected homeless people.

The flood victims and homeless people are not only being given houses but they are also being made the owners of the land. Chairman PPP said that standing with the common man in times of trouble is the PPP motto.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Malik Yousuf met with Chairman PPP and joined Pakistan PPP. Malik Yusuf, who contested elections on PTI ticket from LA 10 Kotli 3, joined the Pakistan Peoples Party along with his colleagues. Those who joined included Malik Yusuf, Shakeel Malik, Naushad Malik, Adeel Engineer, Commander Aurangzeb, Muhammad Abid and Nabeel Malik . Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Rathore, Chaudhry Aurangzeb, Shahpal and Rabnawaz Tahir were also present during the meeting. Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the political leaders who joined Pakistan People's Party.

Meanwhile, the leadership of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also met Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The political and organizational situation of the province were discussed. Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, Humayun Khan and Ahmad Karim Kundi were also among those who were at the meeting. Farhatullah Babar and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present during the meeting.

Chairman PPP directed the leadership of PPP KP to apprise the people of the PPP manifesto. He instructed the workers to start preparing for general elections.

He said that the PPP will form the next government. Chairman PPP also directed the party organization to make door-to-door contacts in connection with the preparations for the general elections.

