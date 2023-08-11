BAFL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.08%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.67%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
FABL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.25%)
FCCL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
OGDC 103.02 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.08%)
PPL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.69%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.96%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 69.1 (1.43%)
BR30 17,451 Increased By 211.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 48,379 Increased By 570.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 17,184 Increased By 239 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 03:17pm

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man and wounded at least eight others in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military said soldiers operating in the city of Tulkarm fired at suspects who shot at them, hurled explosives and rocks and blocked roads, and that “hits were identified”.

It said a number of military vehicles were damaged but no injuries to the forces were reported.

The director of the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm, Amin Khader, told Palestine TV that the man who was killed had sustained a gunshot wound in the chest and that at least eight other people were wounded.

The Fatah party, which dominates the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, identified the dead man as Mahmoud Jarrad.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages and Palestinian street attacks.

A UN tally showed at least 196 Palestinians and 24 people in Israel have been killed in hostilities since January. Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank, among territories Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

Israel subjects millions of Palestinians to military rule there and has continued to build settlements, considered by most countries as illegal, which it disputes.

US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of resuming.

MENA Gaza Palestinians Israeli military Israeli security forces occupied West Bank Tulkarm area

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Riaz to hold second round of consultations

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Oil holds near highs on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

Read more stories