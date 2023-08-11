BAFL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.08%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.67%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
FABL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.29%)
FCCL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
OGDC 103.02 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.08%)
PPL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.69%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
SSGC 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.96%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 69.1 (1.43%)
BR30 17,445 Increased By 205.3 (1.19%)
KSE100 48,379 Increased By 570.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 17,184 Increased By 239 (1.41%)
UK gilt yields rise to 4-day high after strong GDP data

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 01:52pm

LONDON: British government bonds sold off on Friday after the release of stronger-than-expected second-quarter growth data boosted expectations for Bank of England interest rate rises, pushing 10-year yields to a four-day high.

Ten-year gilt yields rose as high as 4.434%, up more than 6 basis points (bps) on the day and their highest since Aug. 7.

Two-year gilt yields were up a similar amount to 4.957%, widening their spread over German two-year yields by about 2 bps.

Financial markets now see a 69% chance that the BoE will raise its main interest rate by a quarter-point to 5.5% next month, up slightly from Thursday.

British government bonds

