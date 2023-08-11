BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

LONDON: The structure of the global benchmark Brent crude futures market is at its most bullish since April, reflecting the impact of production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) on available supply.

Brent, which is used to price over three-quarters of the world’s traded oil, has been rising since late June, as leading producer Saudi Arabia has spearheaded output cuts.

The premium of the front month Brent contract to the six-month contract rose to as much as $3.34 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since April. This structure, called backwardation, indicates tightening supply for prompt delivery.

OPEC+ panel meets against backdrop of a stronger oil market

At the end of June, the front month contract was at a discount to the six month contract, a structure known as contango that indicates plentiful supply.

Riyadh last week extended a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include September, and did not exclude further cuts. Russia also said it will reduce exports in September.

Apart from the OPEC+ cuts, prices have been supported by expectations oil demand could increase as interest rate rises taper. At the same time, extra stimulus is anticipated in China, the world’s leading crude importer, which could drive fuel consumption after a weak second quarter.

“You have to wonder whether the recent announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia, combined with better economic prospects, will be enough to lift the price to new 2023 highs, and above $90 in the case of Brent,” Craig Erlam, OANDA analyst, said.

On Thursday, US inflation data inspired hopes that the Federal Reserve was near the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle, and OPEC said it expected “healthy oil fundamentals” for the rest of the year.

If oil prices rise too much, however, they could reignite inflation, with bearish implications for the market, John Evans of oil broker PVM said.

“Significant increases in oil prices will bring significant counter measures from central bankers, making oil a possible master of its own downfall,” he said.

OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Oil prices Brent crude oil market Brent crude oil Russian oil global oil prices Global benchmark Brent crude crude oil output oil output cut

Comments

1000 characters

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

Federal cabinet stands dissolved

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

Read more stories