Pakistan floods’ death toll reaches 205: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from devastating floods triggered by monsoon has reached 205 and injured 290 in Pakistan during the current rainy season, official data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA, the flash floods that began on June 25, 2023, have resulted in damaging 3,802 houses and killing 1,129 livestock across the country.

According to the NDMA, in the past 24 hours, one person was killed due to lightening in District Khairpur of Sindh province, no injury was reported anywhere in the country, while three houses were damaged in the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) region, of which, two were partially and one was fully destroyed.

According to the NDMA, the flash floods so far, have resulted in the destruction of 3,802 houses, of which, 1,634 were totally destroyed and 2,168 were partially damaged. The floodwaters have also swept away a total of five bridges, of which, four in Balochistan and one in G-B as well as sweeping away 25.6 kilometres of roads, of which, 24 kilometres in Balochistan and 1.6 kilometres in G-B.

The torrential monsoon rains since June 25 coupled with severe weather conditions across several parts of the country, resulted in the loss of 1,129 livestock, of which, 628 in Balochistan, 227 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 213 in Sindh, 37 in G-B, 21 in AJK, and three in Punjab.

According to the NDMA’s data, the majority of the deaths are reported in Punjab mainly due to electrocution and building collapse. In Punjab, a total of 72 people including 32 men, 12 women, and 28 children have lost their lives, while another 163 people including 71 men, 51 women, and 41 children have sustained injuries. Moreover, 81 houses are also damaged in Punjab, of which, 77 are partially and four fully destroyed, and three livestock are also killed.

In KPK, 59 people including 16 men, nine women, and 34 children have lost their lives owing to various rains-related incidents. In KPK, 76 people including 26 men, 18 women, and 32 children have been injured. A total of 507 houses, of which, 422 are partially and 85 are totally destroyed in KPK as well as 227 livestock killed.

In Sindh province, 23 people including 10 men, three women, and 10 children died owing to rain-related incidents. The NDMA, so far reported 10 injuries from Sindh, of which, five men, four women, and one child. According to official data, 213 livestock losses are reported from Sindh province, wherein, a total of 342 houses are damaged, of which, 18 fully and 324 partially.

In Balochistan province, a total of 17 people including eight men, three women, and six children lost their lives, wherein, 25 people including 16 men, two women, and seven children sustained injuries.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 11 men have lost their lives owing to the floodwaters and five men sustained injuries, no house has been damaged in Islamabad and no cattle loss is reported from the federal capital.

