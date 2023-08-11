PML-N starts preparations for general elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started preparations for general elections and asked its candidates for national and provincial assemblies to establish contact with the people by visiting their respective constituencies.

The PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz reached Murree on a three-day visit where she will meet political personalities besides addressing the party’s youth convention which will be held at the city’s GPO Chowk on August 12.

Maryam will also meet with the office-bearers of the PML-N’s youth wing besides holding meetings with the party’s local leadership in Murree.

Maryam has directed the party leaders and workers to hold conventions and public gatherings as part of preparations for the general elections.

