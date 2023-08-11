ATC issues arrest warrants of 268 PTI workers

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism Court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of 268 PTI workers in Corps Commander House attack case.

Earlier, police submitted an application seeking arrest warrants of the PTI workers who were absconders. The police nominated them in the case after the statements of accused persons already facing the cases.

The application said the accused persons avoiding to appear before the investigation officers in Corps Commander House attack cases are still at a large.

The application claimed that the police have evidence against the accused persons. The police, therefore, asked the court to issue their arrest warrants. The court allowing the application of police issued non-bailable arrest warrants of all the accused nominated the case.

