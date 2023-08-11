KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Panther Tyres 30.06.2023 20% (F) 432.793 2.58 26.09.2023 20.09.2023 to Limited Year End 01.30.P.M 26.09.2023 AGM GHandhara Tyres - - - - 31.10.2023 24.08.2023 to Ltd 11.00.A.M 31.08.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

