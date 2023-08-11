Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Panther Tyres 30.06.2023 20% (F) 432.793 2.58 26.09.2023 20.09.2023 to
Limited Year End 01.30.P.M 26.09.2023
AGM
GHandhara Tyres - - - - 31.10.2023 24.08.2023 to
Ltd 11.00.A.M 31.08.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
