BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in financial stocks. The CSE All Share index...
Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 05:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.15% at 11,649.99.

C T Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 12.2% and 1.72%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE index rose to 129.9 million shares from 72.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials fall

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.10 million) from 1.96 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.04 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.37 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials rise

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

The Intercept’s report on cipher: Rana Sanaullah calls for probe into its authenticity

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

At least three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

Imran Khan’s wife says he’s well: lawyer

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara honours fallen father at K2

6MCY23: Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps nearly 113%, dividend of Rs3 announced

Read more stories