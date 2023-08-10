Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.15% at 11,649.99.

C T Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 12.2% and 1.72%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE index rose to 129.9 million shares from 72.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.10 million) from 1.96 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.04 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.37 billion rupees, the data showed.