BAFL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.22%)
BIPL 17.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
DFML 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
DGKC 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.13%)
FABL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.33%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HBL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.17%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 5.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.88%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
OGDC 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.03%)
PAEL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
PIOC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.67%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-6.52%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.24%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 100.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.41%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,828 Decreased By -74.6 (-1.52%)
BR30 17,196 Decreased By -448.8 (-2.54%)
KSE100 47,768 Decreased By -460 (-0.95%)
KSE30 16,905 Decreased By -304.9 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Insurers, luxury stocks lift European shares ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 01:39pm

European stocks rose on Thursday as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings and awaited US inflation print that will likely determine the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.4% by 0707 GMT, having closed at a one-week high in the previous session.

US stock futures rose ahead of data expected to show a slight acceleration in July consumer prices.

On a month-to-month basis, CPI is seen increasing 0.2%, the same as in June.

Europe’s personal & household goods sector, which houses the largest luxury brands, gained 1.1% after China lifted its pandemic-era restrictions on group tours for more countries.

European stock markets drop on weak data

Lifting insurers, Germany’s Allianz gained 2.1% and Zurich Insurance rose 1.6% after both the companies reported better-than-expected results.

Limiting gains, Siemens slumped 3.5% after the German engineering group missed third-quarter profit estimates.

Denmark’s Novo Nordisk slipped nearly 1% after the drugmaker said it will continue to restrict US supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Insurers, luxury stocks lift European shares ahead of US inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Engro Polymers and Chemicals: profit plunges 33% as high finance costs bite

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

India’s central bank holds key rate steady as expected

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

Read more stories